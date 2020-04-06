5d1aaa6538d92.image.jpg
Brothers Ethan Walker, 10, of Catlettsburg, from right, and Dylan Walker, 8, zip around on one of the carnival rides during Summer Motion on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Ashland.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND — The committee organizing Summer Motion, the annual Fourth of July event at the Ashland River Port, has decided to postpone this summer’s festival for the safety of the community.

"The coronavirus impact into the summer months is unknown and elected officials have asked for no large gatherings. Not having the festival this summer seemed to be the only prudent option as everyone wrestles with the deadly pandemic," organizers wrote in an emailed news release.

First responders' skills are better directed to the current emergency instead of special events, they added.

Sponsors' donations can be returned for their own needs, donated to those in greatest need from the coronavirus or, if they choose, it can be used for the 2021 Summer Motion festival, committee members decided.

The Summer Motion committee will be meeting as soon as possible to begin plans for 2021. 

