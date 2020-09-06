HUNTINGTON — Surveillance testing for COVID-19 will now begin at Marshall University.
The university announced Friday its Office of Environmental Health and Safety is partnering with Marshall Health and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for the university’s next phase of COVID-19 testing, which will begin on the Huntington campus Tuesday and extend through Nov. 20.
The phase — referred to as sentinel surveillance testing — means the university will be continually testing randomized cross sections of groups from across the campus community, including those who may have no symptoms. The goal is to help detect potentially infected individuals and to keep them from infecting others, says a university press release.
The surveillance testing will be conducted Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Approximately 60 students, faculty and staff who are selected for testing each day will be notified by e-mail and instructed to stop by the tent on the Memorial Student Center Plaza on a specific day to be tested. Separate arrangements are being made for ongoing testing of students and employees at the university’s South Charleston and Mid-Ohio Valley Center locations.
The tests will be processed with an expected turnaround for results in 24-48 hours.
The baseline testing done in August as students arrived on campus had a longer turnaround. The university used a private lab to process the more than 2,000 tests, but will utilize Cabell Huntington Hospital for the surveillance testing.
All testing will be free of charge to those selected. The university plans to spend up to $16,000 a week for the testing.
Depending on the response any given day, there may be some limited capacity for walk-up testing for those not randomly selected.
The university’s trained contact tracers will immediately get in touch with anyone who tests positive. Tracers help arrange for the individual to isolate themselves, and will identify people with whom the patient has been in close contact so they, in turn, can be contacted. The university’s formal case management plans and operating procedures were developed in consultation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Students and employees may be selected for testing more than once. They should come to the testing location to be tested each time they are notified.
Testing data, including the number of tests done and the number of positives, will be posted on the university’s coronavirus website. The data will be updated weekly, usually on Mondays.
Anyone who has questions about Marshall’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus or e-mail COVID19@marshall.edu.