British journalist Johann Hari is quoted regularly for suggesting that the “opposite of addiction is connection.” However, at the moment, we are all very disconnected. Social distancing has been “mandated” to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Most are taking heed. Those who aren’t following instructions of our local, state and federal governments will likely be forced to shelter in place in the coming days and weeks.
While many of us are sequestered with our families and loved ones surrounded by Netflix, home-cooked food and a variety of entertainment courtesy of a strong and viable internet connection, many are less fortunate. Latest estimates suggest that 1 in 5 Americans have lost or been laid off from a job in the last two weeks alone — creating financial stress and hardship.
Every day I work with persons who are in active addiction or recovery. My career is dedicated to preventing and treating substance use disorder in West Virginia. What I know about addiction is that connection — sharing common experiences with others — is essential to the recovery process. I also know that stressors like we often face in West Virginia — adequate and affordable housing, absence of a living wage, job loss, and concerns about health — have multiplied significantly with this pandemic.
Churches who once held AA and NA meetings may now be closed. The Serenity Club (in Dunbar) has been forced to close its doors due to the pandemic. There may be barriers to seeing a therapist during this time. At the WV Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII), we’ve been working with local and state leaders to determine how we can ensure that persons are informed about online, telephone and virtual resources focused on recovery during this time.
Over the last few weeks there have been a flurry of posts on social media about online AA and NA meetings, recovery apps and other opportunities to assist individuals in maintaining their recovery. The challenge is that you have to “hunt and peck” to find these resources. In an effort to create a common “one-stop” listing of meetings, online events and applications, the WV DII has generated a list of online, telephonic and virtual resources for persons in active recovery and those struggling with addiction during this increasingly stressful time. The resources are available at www.wvdii.org. We invite persons and organizations who wish to add to the list, to contact us at susanbissett@dii.ucwv.edu.
In talking with friend and advocate Del. Mike Pushkin, it’s also important to get this list in the right hands. Many may not be as familiar with Zoom and other remote meeting options or even Facetime. While practicing social distancing, please reach out to those who are isolated via phone or print (you leave the list on their doorstep or in their mailbox) — especially those in long-term recovery who may not be as familiar with online resources. If you know someone struggling with addiction or maintaining recovery, call them. Don’t wait.
Thanks to the committed staff at the United Way, individuals needing assistance can also call WV 211 or chat with someone live online (dial 211 or visit www.wv211.org). Another resource specific to substance use disorder and connecting individuals to abstinence-based or medically assisted treatment is 844-HELP4WV (https://www.help4wv.com/).
Our hope is that all West Virginians stay well during this difficult and trying time. Please remember that if you are a person struggling with addiction or maintaining your recovery, you are not alone.