HUNTINGTON — Seniors at Spring Valley High School will be able to pick up graduation materials on campus Wednesday, April 22, and do so without getting out of their vehicles.
Drive-through pickup will be available at the school from 10-11:30 a.m., with designated pickup times based on the first letter of a student's last name.
Students with last names beginning with A through G can pick up materials beginning at 10 a.m., H-M at 10:30 a.m., N-S at 11 a.m. and T-Z beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The pickup line will follow the same pattern as morning and afternoon drop-off traffic, with vehicles entering near the baseball field and driving behind the building. Cars are not permitted to enter via the student parking lot.
In order to pick up materials, students must have the amount owed paid in full, or have exact cash or money order to pay off the amount.
If students haven't made their final payment, call 1-800-Jostens to make those over the phone or find out how much is owed.