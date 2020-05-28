IRONTON — The deadline to pay second-half Lawrence County taxes has been extended to July 10, according to County Treasurer Stephen Burcham.
The taxes initially were due June 20, but concerns about access to the courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the deadline extension, Burcham said Wednesday.
The treasurer’s office collected a record $34.39 million in first half taxes earlier this year. More than 70% of taxes collected goes to local school districts, Burcham said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is limiting access to the courthouse for the time being. The county Health Department also is requiring the treasurer’s office to use only one of its two windows due to space limitations, he said. Only four people are allowed in line to pay second-half taxes.
Lawrence County has two separate collection dates for taxes each year; however, residents can pay both half tax bills by March, he said.
A number of options are available for residents to pay second-half taxes, Burcham said. Residents can mail in tax payments. There will be no penalty or interest if tax bills are postmarked by July 10, he said.
Property owners also can pay taxes at local banks listed on the tax bill, he said.
A separate dropbox also is available along the 5th Street side of the courthouse, Burcham said. The box is marked “real estate taxes.” The treasurer’s office also is asking the commissioners to consider putting in a box where people in their cars can drop off tax payments, he said.
The office also is assisting people having trouble making the payments due to layoffs or business closures, Burcham said. The special circumstances allow those laid off or dealing with business closures to pay their tax bills on a monthly basis over the next 36 months, he said.
The treasurer’s office will charge no penalty or interest on those tax bills for those with special circumstances, he said. Anyone seeking to defer tax payments should call the treasurer’s office to make arrangements. The phone number is 740 533-4305.