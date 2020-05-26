CHARLESTON — As West Virginia officials face an outbreak of COVID-19 at one of the state’s prisons, data on testing and cases at all state correctional facilities has been released.
As of Tuesday morning, the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville has had 20 inmates tested, all negative. There are 136 inmates in quarantine, not because they are exhibiting symptoms but rather because they are new inmates, back from the hospital for unrelated reasons, or otherwise are new to or re-entering the facility.
At the Robert Shell Juvenile Center next door, no tests have been performed. Five juveniles are in quarantine there for similar reasons as the jail.
The outbreak at Huttonsville Correctional Facility in Randolph County is the first confirmed instance of the novel coronavirus in any of the state’s jails or prisons.
Following identification of the Huttonsville outbreak last week, the entire facility was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, 39 inmates had been confirmed positive, with more than 1,000 tests still pending. There are 1,070 inmates total in the facility, and all are practicing quarantine.
“We are doing our best as we enter this phase two of having positive cases of being proactive and check the health of both inmate population and our staff that is on the front line every day facing these challenges in their personal lives and professional lives,” said Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, during the governor’s daily press briefing Tuesday.
Jividen said they were also performing contact tracing, which will provide helpful knowledge moving forward.
State health officials also announced results of testing during the first round of free community testing efforts in Berkeley, Jefferson, Raleigh and Mercer counties.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, reported 2,385 individuals participated in the testing initiative, with a total of 31 tests coming back positive. Slemp said the initiative appeared to reach the targeted population, with 18% to 40% of those tested in the counties being black or other people of color.
More testing began Tuesday in Fayette County, and more testing dates have been announced for Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties.
One new death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday, a 75-year-old man from Preston County, bringing the total fatalities in the state to 74.
There were 72 new positive cases reported Tuesday out of 939 new laboratory results received, bringing the total positive count to 1,854.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 51 of the 57 cases in Cabell County have recovered.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3) and Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced testing of all nursing home staff in the state will begin this week. Testing will also occur in facilities where residents or workers have confirmed or assumed positive cases. Testing will be conducted on all staff, and the testing of residents will be based on a clinically driven strategy that targets those who have likely been exposed to COVID-19.
Testing will also be done of all staff and residents at the eight developmental centers in the state.
Deaths in the state surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday with the addition of 15 new deaths reported. There were 529 new positive cases reported, for a total of 33,006.
In Kentucky, there were 126 new positive cases reported, for a total of 8,951. Three new deaths were reported, for a total of 394.
Gov. Andy Beshear responded to protests over the weekend. He said he was re-analyzing security measures at the governor’s mansion after a crowd of protesters reached just “a window away” from where his young children play. His children were not home at the time.
Another protest in support of the Second Amendment saw an effigy of Beshear hanged from a tree. Beshear said he would not allow bullies to influence him.
Across the U.S., nearly 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 1,662,414, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 98,261 deaths related to the virus.