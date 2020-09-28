IRONTON — Family Medical Centers in Lawrence County will host a series of COVID-19 drive-up testing sites over the next four weeks, starting Wednesday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds on County Road 107.
The testing is being sponsored by the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization, according to a news release. The Ohio National Guard will assist with the drive-thru testing.
While there are no out-of-pocket fees for the testing, insurance could be billed for those who are insured, according to the release.
The first testing is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the fairgrounds.
Other COVID-19 test availabilities are set on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 at the Pick N Save parking lot off Ohio 93 in Ironton. The tests are scheduled to be open from 1 to 6 p.m. those days, according to the release.
Officials also are trying to set up one more testing availability from 1 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Ohio University-Southern in Ironton, but that is currently pending.
Test results normally take two days and will be accessible online, according to the release. Assistance will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices or internet availability.
"We are very pleased to collaborate with the National Guard and area organizations to bring this much-needed testing to our community," Gary Roberts, Family Medical Center's director of operations, said in a prepared release.
"This kind of cooperative testing and tracing is a key factor in helping to battle this virus," Roberts said.
Those seeking tests need to bring a photo ID, if available, and any pertinent insurance information.
Those participating don't need to have symptoms of the virus to get the test, according to the release.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, patients being between the ages of 9-80 (five children). There are 124 active cases in the county out of a total 700. Eleven people are hospitalized, with two in the intensive care unit.
Statewide in Ohio, 993 new positive cases were reported, and five new deaths, for a total of 4,746.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 11 new positive cases: a 79-year-old man who is hospitalized and a 48-year-old woman, 52-year-old woman, 95-year-old woman, 91-year-old woman, 40-year-old woman, 72-year-old woman, 30-year-old man, 56-year-old woman, 45-year-old man and 62-year-old man — all isolating at home.
There are 123 active cases in the county out of a total 484.
Statewide in Kentucky, 456 new positive cases were reported, and five new deaths for a total of 1,162.
Staff writer Taylor Stuck contributed to this report.