HUNTINGTON — As COVID-19 surges in the community, testing options are expanding.
Free community testing and contact tracing are being expanded, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department announced Tuesday.
To alleviate long lines at some testing centers and to enhance the testing done at multiple testing sites already available, an additional testing site has opened on Marshall University’s campus in a student parking lot located at 1801 6th Ave. This is a drive-thru testing site that provides the PCR nasal swab test, and it is free to the community. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This testing is in addition to the free drive-thru COVID-19 PCR saliva testing that is still available on the health department parking lot at 703 7th Ave.
Though case contact tracing efforts have increased, there are proactive steps people can take if you get tested and are awaiting results or have tested positive and are awaiting further direction from the health department. These steps include the following:
- Self-isolate, as this protects others from becoming sick with COVID-19.
- Contact your health care provider to discuss possible treatments.
- Monitor your symptoms and seek emergency care if you have: trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion; inability to wake or stay awake; pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds, depending on skin tone; other worsening or new symptoms you should discuss with your health care provider.
- Avoid going to work or school while waiting for results.
Transmission of COVID-19 remains high in Cabell County. Twenty-three new positive cases were reported in the county Tuesday, for a total of 1,319 active cases. Thirty-two percent of new cases since August have been in those ages 20 and under.
The vaccination rate remains at 54%, and officials said the daily rate of vaccinations has drastically reduced this month.
In Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health has partnered with local libraries to expand testing. During August, 246 library locations provided more than 53,000 tests statewide.
Earlier this year, the department purchased 2 million rapid at-home tests with the intention of making the tests publicly accessible statewide. The state has partnered with local partners, including the Ohio Library Council and many of its member libraries, to make the tests available to anyone for any reason. Since February, the state has made nearly 160,000 tests available for libraries to provide to their communities.
The Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test can be provided to individuals for at-home use and is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting. Individuals who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at www.mynavica.abbott. A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.
“Until more people are vaccinated, testing will be an important tool, and we are committed to making it easy to access,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of ODH, in a release. “Our partnerships with libraries to make the at-home rapid tests accessible and convenient are a real breakthrough in our ability to get as many Ohioans tested as possible.”
Kentucky reported 2,356 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday.