HUNTINGTON — The Bodega Market and Cafe, a colorful spot on 9th Street in downtown Huntington that’s popular with lunch crowds, is for sale, with offers being accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Current owner Susan Ballard said the eclectic restaurant, established in 2015, is poised to adapt to the new normal of a post-coronavirus world, selling not only food but also unique gifts and cards, specialty craft beer and wine with a carry-out option and nurtured partnerships with to-go and delivery services, including its own smartphone application.
“It’s not one of those places that is reliant on the whole experience, like fine dining. Those places might have a harder time adapting to the new normal for the restaurant industry,” she said. “I think the Bodega is in a good position.”
Ballard said the restaurant was for sale months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and because of personal financial struggles, she decided going public with the opportunity was the best option.
“I feel very strongly about who I would want to buy the Bodega, and I’ve really only entertained talking to people about it that really ‘get it.’ I expect them to put their own stamp on it, but with the business, the value of what they’re buying is the recipes, our social media following, just the groovy vibe that we have created,” Ballard said. “So most people that are interested are interested in keeping it as it is and expanding and putting their own stamp on it, and I still feel like there is a whole lot of room for growth.”
Ballard said the restaurant will open June 1 after being closed since mid-March, either with a new owner or to go out of business.
“That’s how it became public. I’ve got enough to open for about a month,” she said. “I can either open June 1 and say, ‘Hey, Huntington. It’s been real. Come in and see us. We’re going to go out of business,’ and let everybody know, put that out there, or we can get an offer in.”
Ballard, who is from Florida, said she relocated to Huntington almost nine years ago to take care of her late grandmother, and the decision to sell the restaurant was also greatly influenced by the need to return to the Sunshine State to be with her family.
“I’m getting older. Running a restaurant — it’s a lot on the body, and I have grandchildren in Florida,” she said. “My grandmother passed away several years ago, and I had made a decision that it was time to come back to Florida and be with my family and friends.”
Ballard said whoever buys the business will inherit employees, some of which have been with the restaurant since its opening, as well as a loyal customer base.
“I have gotten messages and phone calls from customers, just calling to see what we were doing, sweet messages on Facebook,” Ballard said. “The kindness of the community reaching out was amazing, and I’m just really hopeful that somebody is going to come through.”
The original asking price for the Bodega is $190,000. Those interested should contact Alaisha Daniels with TWP Business Brokerage Services at adaniels@twpcpa.com or 304-690-5001.