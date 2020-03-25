HUNTINGTON — Once the novel coronavirus hit the U.S., it made quick work of spreading across the country.
When the ramifications reached Huntington, a group of concerned residents acted just as quickly.
Business owners in Huntington are working to support their peers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly restaurants and other small businesses forced to shut their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mike Woelfel and his son Matt Woelfel, of Woelfel & Woelfel law firm, donated $250 to 10 different small businesses last week for the proprietors to use as they see fit. The father-son duo challenged other businesses with the means to do the same, and at least three others have followed, though some choose to be anonymous.
Even if it’s less money, Mike Woelfel said he hopes others will take up the challenge.
“It will filter down to those who are financially stressed,” Woelfel said.
As the Woelfels launched their challenge, MacKenzie Morley, owner of Kenzington Alley, was working with Amy Frasure with Bullseye Total Media to create a virtual tip jar for service workers. At www.helpinghuntington.com, patrons can tip a random service worker who has lost their job or seen reduced hours via Cash App or Venmo, which directly deposits money in the worker’s account. Morley also is selling T-shirts to benefit the cause on the site.
Nearly 500 area service workers have joined the site, Morley said. In the first day, the site was viewed almost 10,000 times.
Both Morley and Woelfel said the businesses they support have always supported them.
“These are the small businesses that are always helping out with a charitable cause, whether it’s a 5K, a Little League team or breast cancer,” Woelfel said. “They are always the first to give.”
“The service industry is a big part of our business in this community,” Morley said. “They are our friends, people we’ve gotten to know well. They support us. We wanted to find a way to support them back.”
Both said while no one can say how long this new normal will last, they are going to continue to find ways to support each other.
Morley said she’s gotten emails from some of the servers helped, saying they can’t say just how much the extra money means. One person was able to purchase groceries. Another, rent.
Service workers and anyone else whose job or hours have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can file for unemployment in West Virginia. Work search requirements have been waived. Visit www.workforcewv.com to learn more and to apply.