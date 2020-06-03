HUNTINGTON — A third Marshall University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, following mass testing protocols the school established for those returning to campus for voluntary workouts.
The student-athlete is asymptomatic, according to a news release, and the case is not believed to be related to the three cases announced Monday — two student-athletes and one staff member.
University and public health officials do not believe any of the cases contracted the virus on campus, according to the release.
As of Wednesday, there are test results pending for two additional student-athletes.
Officials with the Marshall University Office of Environmental Health and Safety, and Marshall Health physicians Dr. Larry Dial and Dr. John Jasko are working with Athletics Department staff to make sure all protocols are being followed.
These measures include:
- All student-athletes arriving on campus are in mandatory self-isolation for one week;
- Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation;
- All Athletics Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are being tested; and
- Any student-athlete returning a positive test is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.
The most recent student-athlete who tested positive is in quarantine, as are the three cases announced on Monday. The student-athlete’s close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including quarantine or self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department. If you are not contacted, your risk of exposure from this student-athlete is low.
Due to privacy regulations, the affected student-athlete’s name and other identifying information will not be released.
Mike Hamrick, Marshall athletic director, on Monday said the positive results showed what the university was doing to protect its students and employees was working.
“If a positive comes up, we’ve caught it and we can quarantine them," he said. "You want to know. That’s why you test.”
Hamrick said he was tested along with the student-athletes a week ago, May 27, so he could be permitted to observe practice.
Other than these four cases and the two employees reported in April, the university has had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees, students in the residence halls or student-athletes.