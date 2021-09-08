HUNTINGTON — Three Cabell County residents were among the COVID-19 casualties reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man from Cabell County. The three deaths bring the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 196.
Other deaths reported included a 79-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 61-year-old woman from Logan County.
The 18 deaths Wednesday bring the state total to 3,169.
Rationing care
In Kentucky, the state is “quickly approaching” the point where some hospitals would have to consider rationing care, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
The fact that Kentucky continues to report high numbers of new cases in daily reports is a sign that the spread of the virus, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, is still surging throughout the state, he warned.
“No matter what age you are, this thing is deadly and it’s out there. You need to get vaccinated. You need to wear your mask,” Beshear said in a video posted to social media.
Kentucky reported 4,468 COVID-19 cases and 30 new virus-related deaths Wednesday. Roughly 1,220 of the new cases were among people 18 or younger.
Some 2,424 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus, up 71 from Tuesday. Statewide, intensive care units were at 90% capacity.
A federal medical team arrived in Kentucky over the weekend to assist St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, which has had to convert space to keep up with the influx of ICU patients due to the COVID-19 surge.
“We have been overwhelmed for a while. Their arrival has allowed us to kind of recuperate, regroup and get better care,” Donald Lloyd II, president of St. Clair Regional Medical Center, said Tuesday.
Five 10-member Federal Emergency Management Agency EMS strike teams are based in Corbin, Lexington, Louisville, Owensboro and Somerset to assist with transfers and transporting COVID-19 patients throughout the state.
St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Pikeville Medical Center have also received assistance from Kentucky’s National Guard.
According to state data, 58% of the total state population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, below the national average.
Mask mandate
In Ohio, Columbus became one of the largest cities in the state to announce plans to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise of cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant.
Mayor Andrew Ginther will issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across Columbus.
“This isn’t about shutting down and giving up,” Ginther told reporters. “All of us have three goals that we all share in common: keeping our schools open, keeping our economy open and making sure that our health care workers are not overwhelmed.”
Public health officials joined Ginther to plead with the public Wednesday afternoon about the “dire” situation Columbus hospitals and staff are facing after an optimistic start to the summer came to a screeching halt as the delta variant began to spread throughout the city while vaccinations stagnated.
Less than half of the city’s residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, while a little over half of the state’s eligible population have become inoculated.
Meanwhile, the number of statewide cases and hospitalizations are now on track to pass previous records set by the first surge in Ohio last fall.
Over the past two weeks, the average number of daily new cases in Ohio has increased by more than 2,500, a rise of nearly 80%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In Columbus, health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18. Last week, the health department reported 2,500 COVID-19 cases, which is a 37% increase over the previous week.
“What this all means is a significant strain to public health and our hospital systems, and it’s worsening,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said. “The virus is spreading in our community, and we must do something, we must do everything we know to do now to stop it.”
The impending executive order will likely face pushback from businesses and state lawmakers who in December passed a bill that curbed both Gov. Mike DeWine’s pandemic powers as well as those of local health officials.
The GOP-backed bill provided sweeping restrictions by putting limits on emergency orders issued by DeWine, the lieutenant governor, state auditor, treasurer, attorney general and secretary of state.
The legislation also prevents local health departments from issuing mass school and business orders and allows lawmakers to rescind orders or rules issued in response to an emergency, such as by the Ohio Department of Health.