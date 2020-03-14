IRONTON — Lawrence County school officials were scrambling Friday to give students three weeks worth of homework, with schools being closed in Ohio starting Monday, March 16.
Now parents also will have to scramble for issues like child care and getting their children fed.
Charli Stevens said Friday that she and her husband were lucky to have her parents take care of Bryce, who is in the first grade at Symmes Valley Elementary School.
“If it weren’t for them, I might be in panic mode right now,” she said. Bryce will be able to spend time with Charli’s dad in the next few weeks. “We’re lucky because he knows my parents.”
Robyn Mart works with other parents in the Symmes Valley district to provide a backpack program for 80 students. Every Friday the backpack provides five entrees, five snacks and two breakfast items to the 80 students. The group also is working with school officials on possibly providing more meals for students while schools are closed, she said.
Dr. Colton Copley, an emergency room physician and a Lawrence County commissioner, said county officials are looking about possible changes to sick leave policies for county employees.
“We want to see what we can do to help families out,” Copley said.
While the day care situation will be tough for some parents, high school students might be able to help out with babysitting in the next three weeks, Copley said.
While no one has tested positive in Lawrence County for the COVID-19 coronavirus, it could happen. Copley said he hopes employers will be understanding if workers can’t make it to work due to illness.
“We need to look out for kids who can’t take care of themselves,” Copley said. “If one person stays home and it keeps 10 people from getting sick, it’s a positive.”
Ohio officials said COVID-19 cases have increased from five last week to 13 this week.
Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center, said local superintendents met Friday in Ironton to discuss how students and parents can make it through the next three weeks.
Discussions are being held about ways schools can provide meals for students. He said he’s awaiting word from state officials about that.
“We have to do what’s best for our staff, students and their families,” Saunders said.
School officials were working quickly to provide packets with three weeks worth of school work to take home Friday.
South Point Superintendent Mark Christian said middle school and high school students have Chromebooks that can be used for school work in the next three weeks. He said the district also is looking at a waiver to be able to provide food for students. He recommended parents check with the schools’ Facebook pages to keep up on the latest.
“We’ll get through it and give our students what instruction we can,” Christian said. “I have been here for 28 years and have never seen anything like this before.”