BUFFALO, W.Va. — In a COVID-19 update to employees dated March 27, Toyota said it would only continue to offer full pay to workers during its shutdown period until April 10.
“During the final week of the planned shutdown, April 13-17, hourly and variable team members (production and skilled) have the option to use Personal Time Off (PTO) or choose not to be paid,” the update said. “Salaried employees will be required to use 2 PTO days and continue to work from home.”
On March 26, Toyota Motor Co. announced it had extended its suspension of operations at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, Canada and Mexico, including its plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, but said it would continue to offer full pay during the shutdown period for the first three weeks of the shutdown.
The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production April 20, the company said in a press release.
“Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will resume with evening shift April 19, 2020,” the release said. “Toyota’s service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.”
Toyota said the action was taken to protect the health and safety of employees, stakeholders and communities and as a response to the significant decline in vehicle demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.