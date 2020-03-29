To quantify the impact of COVID-19 precautions on businesses across the United States, the data science team at Womply is conducting daily data analysis of transaction trends year-over-year (YoY) at 400,000 local businesses across the country.
Among them are 48,000 restaurants, 10,000 grocery stores, 4,600 bars, 64,000 retail shops and 6,400 lodging businesses.
The data reveal what many have heard about or seen first-hand, according to Womply: Many in the U.S. small business sector are taking a precipitous nosedive, according to Womply, while grocers, hardware stores and some other retailers are actually doing better during the virus crisis.
Here’s what the data, collected from transactions on Friday, March 13, revealed about the impact on local businesses nationwide when compared to a year earlier:
Lodging: Revenue was down 62.7% from the year before, and the trend line continues downward. Weekly revenue was down 25%, and a bigger drop is on the way.
Restaurants: Revenue was down 19.6%, and with many restaurants closed or only open for takeout, that number should continue to drop rapidly.
Grocery stores: Driven by consumer panic, grocery stores saw their highest daily revenues for 2020, with consumer spending up 87.4% from a year earlier.
Transportation: Weekly revenue down 85%.
Arts and entertainment: Revenue was down 72.5%, and the trendline seems to continue downward. Weekly revenue down 37%, but a bigger drop is on the way.
Bars: Revenue was down 16.1%, and, like restaurants, with many bars closed or only open for takeout, that number should drop rapidly.
Retail: As of March 13, local retail hadn’t yet felt the full force of social distancing measures. Revenue was down 1.6%, while weekly revenue was up 4%.
You can view the ongoing analysis online at https://www.womply.com/blog/data-dashboard-how-coronavirus-covid-19-is-impacting-local-business-revenue-across-the-u-s/.