CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s rate of transmission for COVID-19 hit 1.04 in the last week, meaning the outbreak is growing as families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, said James Hoyer, head of the state Interagency Task Force.
West Virginia reported a total of 6,754 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — 21 more than Tuesday — with 883 of those added overnight, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
COVID-19 related deaths in the state totaled 4,817, with 47 of those reported Wednesday.
They included an 89-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 92-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 61-year-old man from Putnam County and a 60-year-old man from Putnam County.
The daily percent positivity dropped to 7.53% on Wednesday, down from 10.53% on Tuesday. The cumulative percent positivity — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — is still sitting at 6.19%, as it has since Sunday, per the dashboard.
There were 512 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia on Wednesday, 16 fewer than Tuesday.
Of those patients, 183 are in an intensive care unit and 104 are receiving care on a ventilator.
Of all COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 76% are not vaccinated, per the state. That increases to 83% for those in an intensive care unit and 87% for patients on a ventilator.
About 49.9% of eligible West Virginians — 847,583 individuals, 823 more than Tuesday — report being fully vaccinated against the virus. Another 147,780 residents — about 8.7% of those eligible — are partially vaccinated.
Of people 18 and older who are fully vaccinated, 56,226 — or 6.6% — have received a booster dose, according to the dashboard.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
