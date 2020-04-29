HUNTINGTON — Although students have been out of their physical classrooms and engaging in distance learning for over a month, districts across the Tri-State are nearing the end of school for the summer as many counties will conclude classes in May.
For Cabell County Schools, the last day for students will be Friday, May 22, with a two-hour early release for faculty senate.
Other districts in neighboring Ohio and Kentucky areas also will wrap up instruction on May 22. That includes Fairland Local Schools, Chesapeake Schools and Ashland Independent Schools.
Boyd County Public School District has chosen May 14 as its final day of school in compliance with the state’s requirement of completing 1,062 hours of instruction.
Additional information on the district’s schedule for locker clean-outs and grade posting will be available this week, according to a letter from Superintendent William Boblett Jr.
Among the districts finishing their academic years in June are Putnam County and Wayne County — both final days are tentatively set for Wednesday, June 3.
No alternate plans have been made regarding the return to school in August by any local public schools.