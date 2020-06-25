HUNTINGTON — New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to be reported in the region as residents adapt to living more active lives during the pandemic.
In Cabell County, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the county’s total over 100. There have been 11 cases reported in the past seven days. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported many of the patients contracted the virus while traveling out of state, though there was also evidence of community spread.
On Wednesday, the Board of Health, after an executive session, voted to grant authority to the health department to quarantine Cabell County if appropriate. Protocols for quarantine are still being developed, health officials said.
There are 42 active cases in Cabell. The county has a 60% recovery rate. Free testing for Cabell residents will take place Friday and Saturday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
Spread in Wayne County has continued slowly after the county reached 100. The initial outbreak in the county was in a long-term care facility that has since recovered. There has been just one new case reported in the past seven days.
There are six active cases. Wayne County has an 86% recovery rate.
Statewide, 65 new positive cases were reported Thursday and 246 new cases have been reported in the past seven days. There are 700 active cases in the state, with a 73% recovery rate.
No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Total cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (102 /3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (57/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (214 /5), Kanawha (278/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (30/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (147/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/14), Putnam (49/1), Raleigh (42/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, two new positive cases were reported by the Lawrence County Health Department, bringing the total active cases to 20. The health department reported some of the recent cases have been connected to travel, but others have also been identified in Lawrence County churches. The health department said officials are working with the churches to identify contacts.
Statewide, 892 new positive cases were identified, for a total of 47,651, along with 17 new deaths, for a total of 2,772.
In Kentucky, the Department for Public Health issued a travel advisory for Kentucky residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The advisory says the state has seen similar outbreaks to those in West Virginia, associated with travel to the popular beach destination at the same time as reported cases increased there.
The DPH advises those who have recently traveled to Myrtle Beach to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath or breathing difficulty, and loss of smell or taste. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to get tested.
Statewide, 254 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 14,617, and eight new deaths, for a total of 546.
Eight positive cases were reported Wednesday by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, including a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old. Five of the cases were travel-related. There are 20 active cases in the county.
Nationally, more than 37,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 2,374,282. There have been 121,809 deaths related to the virus.