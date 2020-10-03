President Donald Trump's medical team suggested at a Saturday morning news conference that the president knew he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier than had been previously reported.
Sean Conley, Trump's physician, said that we're "72 hours into the diagnosis," meaning the president could have tested positive as early as Wednesday.
At the news conference, Trump's medical team at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., said the president is fever-free and that they are "extremely happy" with the progress the president has made. But the team refused to answer key questions about when the president was first diagnosed, first symptomatic and whether he had received supplemental oxygen.
Adding to the confusion, a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the president's health, said after the briefing that the doctor misspoke about the timing of the president's diagnosis and treatment. The White House has not commented on the record about the doctor's remarks and whether they contradict the timeline previously communicated to the public by Trump and the White House.
Trump spent the night at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received the experimental drug remdesivir after experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Saturday that he was canceling Senate votes for the next two weeks after three senators tested positive for the coronavirus and others said they would quarantine as a precaution.
But he made clear that the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will move ahead, starting on Oct. 12.
"Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some Senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually," McConnell said in a statement. "The Committee has utilized this format successfully for many months while protecting the health and safety of all involved. Certainly all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings."
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Saturday he had tested positive. Two other senators - Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who serve on the Judiciary Committee - also have tested positive.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said the cancellation makes clear the Senate cannot proceed with business as usual as the virus runs rampant.
"If It's too dangerous to have the Senate in session it is also too dangerous for committee hearings to continue. Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham's monomaniacal drive to confirm Judge Barrett at all costs needlessly threatens the health and safety of Senators, staff, and all those who work in the Capitol complex," Schumer said in a statement.
Conley said the president is doing well, his condition is improving and that his fever has lifted, but wouldn't provide specific answers about whether Trump has received oxygen, the timeline of the president's coronavirus diagnosis or what a lung scan has shown.
The news conference intended to provide reassurance about the president's condition, only raised more concerning questions about when Trump learned he was sick and the seriousness of his illness.
Conley was asked several times if and when Trump received supplemental oxygen. He said the president hadn't received any today, at Walter Reed on Friday or on Thursday when symptoms began. But he left open the possibility that Trump received oxygen at some point.
"He's not on oxygen right now," Conley said. "He's not needed any this morning. Today at all. That's right."
Pressed by reporters on whether Trump was ever on oxygen, Conley said, "Thursday. No oxygen. None at this moment. Yeah. And yesterday with the team when we were all here, he was not on oxygen."
At the beginning of his remarks, Conley said Trump was "just 72 hours into the diagnosis now," which could mean he was diagnosed as early as Wednesday morning - just 11 hours after he shared a debate stage with Joe Biden, hours before he held a campaign rally in Minnesota and a day before a Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey. He revealed his diagnosis at 1 a.m. on Friday only after it was made public that counselor to the president Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.
Asked for more clarity about the timeline, Conley gave a muddled answer, saying Trump was tested on Thursday afternoon "following the news of a close contact ... and given kind of clinical indications." He received confirmation late Thursday that he'd tested positive, Conley said.
Left unsaid is whether Trump also took a rapid test in the afternoon that showed he'd tested positive. A White House official sought to clarify the doctor's confused timeline, saying Conley misspoke, and meant to "it's 'Day 3' of the diagnosis, not 72 hours," adding that his diagnosis was Thursday night and that treatment began that night.
Conley said the president is receiving daily ultrasounds and lab work, but when asked if scans of his lungs have shown damage, the doctor said he wouldn't "go into specifics of what the findings are."
The physician also wouldn't provide an estimated date for the president's discharge from the hospital, saying there's an inflammatory phase of the virus that hits around Day 7 to 10, but said the team remains "cautiously optimistic" about his prognosis.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday night's presidential debate, said Saturday morning he tested positive for the coronavirus.
"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."
Christie was in close contact with Trump and other senior officials in recent days.
He attended the event in the Rose Garden last Saturday where Trump announced his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. At one point, he was seen hugging Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also has tested positive for the virus.
On Sunday, Christie attended a news conference in the White House briefing room, along with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. They could be seen huddling close to one another, none of them wearing masks.
The Trump campaign announced that Vice President Mike Pence will hold an in-person Make America Great Again event in Arizona on Thursday, the day after his scheduled debate with Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif.
The event is scheduled to be held at a facility that makes military tactical gear, and tickets are open to the public. It's unclear whether the event will be held indoors.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to several questions about any coronavirus precautions that will be taken, including whether masks or social distancing will be required.
While Trump has held his massive rallies outdoors at airports, Pence has in the past held smaller indoor events.
Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative again Saturday for the coronavirus, according to an administration official.