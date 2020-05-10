HUNTINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Friday that a $3.6 million grant will be given to the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA), which is part of a trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief package signed into law in March.
The TTA in Huntington will use the funds for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.
In March, President Donald Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which allocated $2 trillion to help people and businesses affected by the pandemic. Approximately $25 billion of that relief package was set aside to help transportation systems suffering from loss of ridership amid the pandemic.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said, according to the release.
In addition to announcing grant allocations Friday, the Federal Transit Authority issued a safety advisory allowing individual agencies to pass their own policies regarding face masks and other protective equipment. This includes cleaning and disinfection of shared surfaces and the separation of passengers.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”