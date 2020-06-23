HUNTINGTON — Starting Monday, passengers of the Tri-State Transit Authority will be asked to wear a face mask or covering.
Those who do not have a face mask or covering will be provided one by TTA under a new “Need a Mask ... Just Ask” campaign. The masks have been provided by the Federal Transportation Authority and are reusable.
Instead of reusable shopping bags, the TTA has instead purchased additional reusable face coverings that will be given to passengers in celebration of the TTA’s birthday in July.
The requirement is in alignment with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recommends all people wear masks or face coverings in public to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Free COVID-19 testing is taking place across the region this week.
The state in coordination with local health officials will provide testing in Boone County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine. Only requirement is a proof of residency, like an I.D., and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Also Wednesday, a COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Compass Community Health Care Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed.
Free testing will return to Cabell County for the second time this weekend. The state and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide testing from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington. Proof of residency is the only requirement.
Active cases increased by five from Monday in Cabell County. There are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County as of Tuesday.
Statewide, 22 new positive cases were reported for a total of 2,593 and 1,488 test results were received by the state. The death toll increased to 92 with the deaths of an 88-year old female from Lewis County and a 66-year old female from Clay County.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (420/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (88/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (23/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (74/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (55/4), Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, four new positive cases were reported by the Lawrence County Health Department. There are 18 active cases out of 50 total.
Statewide, 590 new positive tests were reported for a total of 46,127 and 35 new deaths for a total of 2,735.
In Kentucky, five new positive cases were reported by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. Four of the cases — a 31-year-old man, a 5-year-old female, a 55-year-old man and a 53-year-old female — were travel-related. The fifth, a 63-year-old female, had contact with a positive case. All five patients are isolated at home.
It brings active cases in Boyd County to 15 out of 55. Three deaths have been related to the virus.
Statewide, 315 new positive cases were reported for a total of 14,141 and 11 new deaths.