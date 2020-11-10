Essential reporting in volatile times.

Two additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Cabell schools

HUNTINGTON — Two more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Cabell County schools.

An individual at Milton Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30, according to a news release from the school district. Contact tracing resulted in no additional quarantines being requested for that case.

At Cabell Midland High School, an individual tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 30. Contact tracing in that case also resulted in no additional quarantines being requested.

Both schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the release said.

Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.

