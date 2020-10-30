CHARLESTON — Two Cabell County residents are listed among seven new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday morning.
They are a 93-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.
DHHR also confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Wetzel County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 82-year-old woman from Monongalia County, an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 73-year-old man from Fayette County, and an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, there have been 767,500 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,990 total cases and 451 deaths.
Cases per county: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).
Testing will be held Friday, Oct. 30, in Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties — from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Ave. in Huntington (flu shots also offered); from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Ave. in Hamlin (walk-in testing); and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave. in Wayne.
For more testing locations, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added every day.