This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is nearing 300 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, two Cabell County residents were among the 18 virus-related deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) — a 50-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. The county has reported 277 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Cabell County recorded its 200th death related to COVID-19 in mid-September. The 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic also claimed the lives of 200 Cabell County residents.
Statewide, there have been 4,610 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DHHR also reported 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a total of 280,727. There were 6,484 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (71), Berkeley (443), Boone (110), Braxton (52), Brooke (68), Cabell (291), Calhoun (29), Clay (24), Doddridge (9), Fayette (154), Gilmer (8), Grant (79), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (126), Hancock (102), Hardy (99), Harrison (262), Jackson (87), Jefferson (153), Kanawha (504), Lewis (63), Lincoln (180), Logan (84), Marion (278), Marshall (89), Mason (67), McDowell (67), Mercer (274), Mineral (119), Mingo (72), Monongalia (262), Monroe (39), Morgan (36), Nicholas (182), Ohio (135), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (12), Preston (150), Putnam (281), Raleigh (251), Randolph (74), Ritchie (19), Roane (91), Summers (26), Taylor (122), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (157), Wayne (102), Webster (54), Wetzel (60), Wirt (9), Wood (221) and Wyoming (83).
