SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Since going to pick-up service only, Casa Grande in South Point, Ohio, has had long lines of people at the restaurant waiting for their food. However, on Saturday night the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it would be closing for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you so much for all the support the community has shown Casa Grande throughout the quarantine,” the Casa Grande Facebook post said. “You guys have been wonderful! However, with COVID-19 cases beginning to show up in the area, we have decided, in the interest of our families, we are going to close the restaurant TEMPORARILY until the quarantine is over, effective at the end of the day Sunday ... I hope you understand. We just feel this is the right decision for our families at this point, and we will look forward to seeing everyone again soon — when the quarantine is over. Thank you so much and God bless. This decision is solely based on our wishes to KEEP ourselves and the community safe.”
On Sunday, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe in downtown Huntington did the same thing and shut down at the end of business.
“Sadly posting, but knowing it’s what we must do today,” the post read. “We will NEVER forget your support during these times. When we open back up, we look forward to the opportunity to make you feel just as loved and appreciated. Until then, stay safe dear friends ... and Go Herd.”
The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has posted an updated online list of local restaurants, groceries, retail stores and other establishments that remain open and offering take-out and, in some cases, delivery to customers as they alter their businesses to protect customers and employees from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“While everyone needs to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, we also need to do what we can individually to support many of our local businesses who are suffering right now,” said Tyson Compton, president of the CVB. “Working with the Huntington Regional Chamber, we plan to continue to update this list at this link and through our social media as the situation changes and, hopefully, also use it as a resource when our economy returns to normal.”
The list is available at https://visithuntingtonwv.org/carry-out-in-h-town/.