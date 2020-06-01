HUNTINGTON — As part of the university’s COVID-19 testing protocols for student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts, school officials announced Monday two Marshall University student-athletes and one employee tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
All three are asymptomatic, and the cases are not believed to be related, the university announced in a release. University and public health officials do not believe any of the three contracted the virus on campus.
The Office of Environmental Health and Safety is working with Marshall Health physicians Dr. Larry Dial and Dr. John Jasko, and the Athletic Department staff to make sure all protocols are being followed.
According to the release, these measures include:
- All student-athletes arriving on campus are in mandatory self-isolation for one week;
- Following the completion of the self-isolation period, all student-athletes are tested for COVID-19 and must return a confirmed negative result before being allowed out of self-isolation;
- All Athletic Department employees who come in close contact with student-athletes are being tested; and
- Any student-athlete returning a positive test is required to quarantine and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure a negative test before completing the quarantine period.
The two student-athletes and the employee who tested positive are all in quarantine. Their close contacts are being identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including quarantine or self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. If you are not contacted, your risk of exposure from the student-athletes or the employee is low.
“It really isn’t surprising that we’ve had these positive test results, given the prevalence of the virus across the country,” said Tracy Smith, director of the Office of Environmental Health, in the release. “The processes we put in place ahead of time are working well and we will keep working our plan, with the safety of our campus community as our top priority.”
Due to privacy regulations, the university is not releasing the affected student-athletes’ and employee’s names and other identifying information.
“It shows that what you are doing is working," added Mike Hamrick, Marshall athletic director, on Monday. "If a positive comes up, we’ve caught it and we can quarantine them. Everyone else was negative and what we set out to do with our testing is working. I think that’s the positive thing about it. You want to know. That’s why you test.”
Hamrick said he was tested along with the student-athletes Wednesday so he could be permitted to observe practice.
Other than these three cases and the two employees reported in April, the university has had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees, students in the residence halls or student-athletes.
In the release, the university stressed it is essential members of the university community continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for safety and health and the instructions in the university’s Return-to-Workplace Guide.
A portion of Marshall staff returned to campus last week as Phase 1 of the guide began. Phase 2 begins June 8, with 50% of campus employees returning over two weeks.