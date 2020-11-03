HUNTINGTON — Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cabell County schools.
An individual at Huntington High School tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 29, according to a news release from the school district. Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in a close contact who reports to Barboursville Middle School being asked to quarantine. No other individuals at Huntington High School were asked to quarantine as a result of that case.
An individual at Barboursville Middle School also tested positive for COVID-19 after last being at school Oct. 27. Contact tracing was conducted, and no one else at the school was asked to quarantine as a result of that case.
Both schools remain open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the release said.
Cabell County Schools has a COVID-19 Action Center on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com to help keep the community informed on the number of positive cases in individual schools and how many students and staff are quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.