CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, as the number of virus cases statewide continues to fluctuate.

The deaths, an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County, bring West Virginia's total death count to 7,163 since the pandemic started in 2020.

