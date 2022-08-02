A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 27, 2021. The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement to buy 66 million doses of Moderna’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, ensuring enough supply this winter for everyone who wants the upgraded booster.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced two new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, as the number of virus cases statewide continues to fluctuate.
The deaths, an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County, bring West Virginia's total death count to 7,163 since the pandemic started in 2020.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,111 active COVID-19 cases in the state, a slight decline from 3,335 cases reported Sunday and 3,154 reported one week earlier, Tuesday, July 26. Kanawha County leads counties in the amount of active cases at 291. Cabell County reported 174 cases; Putnam County 111 and Wayne 48.
The state reports 337 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 12 pediatric cases. One week ago, 329 people had been hospitalized. In addition, 49 ICU hospitalizations, including four children, were reported — one more than one week ago. Fourteen people, including one child, were reported to be hospitalized on a ventilator, three less than one week ago.
Also reported were 94 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, as well as 70 inmates and 48 correctional system staff with positive test results.
The DHHR recommends residents aged 6 months and older get a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 5 years and older also receiving a booster shot when due. A second booster shot is recommended for adults over 50 or children younger than 13 with serious or chronic health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 62.8% of the state population — 1.1 million people — had received at least dosage of the vaccination, but only 959,743 were considered fully vaccinated.
During a press conference Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stressed the importance of keeping updated on vaccinations.
More information about vaccinations can be found at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 1-833-734-0965.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.