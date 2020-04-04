ASHLAND — Two new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Boyd County on Saturday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said the patients were a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman, and both were self-isolating at home.
Boyd County has reported 20 total cases of COVID-19. Officials said two of those patients who had been hospitalized are now isolating at home.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.