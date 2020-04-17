HUNTINGTON — Julian’s Market, a staple on Huntington’s 12th Street for more than 18 years, is facing an uncertain future after closing indefinitely Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the closing was announced in a Facebook post this week, customers streamed into the market to say their goodbyes and stock up on their favorite items. The store offered a “closing down sale” with reductions on all items in stock.
As for now, employees will collect unemployment. However, the question of whether Julian’s Market will return after pandemic restrictions are lifted is still up in the air, said Cody Gue, assistant general manager.
“Right now, the focus is on everybody’s health,” he said. “The owners are in their 70s and they can’t be there to help run (the market). The owner is the butcher, and we really can’t run it without him there.”
Julian Saad and the Saad family have owned Julian’s Market for more than 18 years, after purchasing it from Mitch Mansour in 2001. Before that, the market had been operated as Mansour’s Market for 38 years in its same location in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood. Saad also operates three liquor stores and an oriental rug store in Huntington.
Gue said employees will still have jobs at one of the Saads’ other stores if the market does not reopen following the pandemic. This includes a fourth liquor store that Saad intends to open by July.
“If the market doesn’t reopen, everybody still has a job to come back to, but we are really not positive moving forward if we are opening up fully there or if we are going to open up something different there,” he said. “We are really not positive what we are doing.”
Since announcing the closing, the market has communicated with customers on Facebook, thanking them for their support over the years.
“We are just trying to express to people how thankful we are for the business we’ve been given over the years,” Gue said. “We appreciate their years of business, and we hope to be back to serving them in some form or fashion in the future.”
Saad also owns Saad’s Oriental Rugs on 9th Street, Stadium Spirits on 20th Street, Saad’s Wine and Spirits on 5th Avenue and Southside Spirits on 12th Street. Gue said the location of a fourth liquor store is still being decided.
The liquor stores, deemed essential businesses by the state, remain open during the pandemic because they are being operated by younger managers, Gue said.