CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s unemployment and low-earnings claims continue to skyrocket, according to updated figures announced during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual briefing on the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis Thursday.
West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said during the briefing that WorkForce West Virginia had processed 41,549 initial unemployment claims and over 10,000 low-earnings claims since the governor issued his executive order.
Unemployment and low-income claims rapidly increased after Justice began ordering businesses to close starting March 19.
Justice also issued an executive order directing the state Department of Commerce and WorkForce West Virginia to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19 to the maximum extent permitted under federal law.
Workers who are separated from employment, have had their hours of employment reduced or are prevented from working due to either a documented medical condition caused by COVID-19 or due to communicable disease control measures related to COVID-19 are eligible for these benefits, according to the governor’s order.
The number of Kentucky residents filing for unemployment benefits also surged in the past week as many businesses closed or scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 48,847 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment assistance last week, reflecting the dramatic economic disruption caused by the virus, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
In the prior week, 2,785 claims were filed in Kentucky.
In response to the influx of people seeking unemployment benefits, the state recently started new filing procedures and opened new local office phone lines.
Kentuckians seeking unemployment benefits are asked to follow a schedule aimed at spreading out claims filings. The day people can file claims is based on the first initial in their last names.
It was reported in Ohio that on March 17, the state received 29,177 unemployment claims after Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a vast array of businesses to close or scale back operations to slow the outbreak, including bars, restaurants, gyms, theaters, recreation centers, bowling alleys and water parks.
In just three days last week, Ohio received nearly 78,000 claims for unemployment compensation — a 2,579% increase from the same period in the previous week, according to published reports.
Nationwide, a record 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department data.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the previous weekly record in the U.S. was 695,000 claims filed in October 1982.