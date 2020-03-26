HUNTINGTON — A union representing nurses with Cabell Huntington Hospital has expressed concern about hospital policies and the availability of personal protective equipment, but a hospital official said the hospital is complying with state and federal guidelines.
Joyce Gibson, West Virginia director for SEIU District 1199, says the union has an obligation to make sure the workers have the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need to protect themselves, their co-workers, their families and patients. Gibson says nurses are sounding the alarm about PPE shortages and the hospital’s policy asking nurses to reuse masks.
“If we have a shortage of masks, which we are being asked to reuse, we risk creating cross-contamination,” said Melanie Chapman, an intensive care unit nurse.
Gibson said union members work across the Huntington region and provide critical health care services as workers with local nursing homes, the American Red Cross, Head Start programs, and as hospital workers, including at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and are concerned as well.
Mike Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, said he was disheartened that the SEIU is taking advantage of this unprecedented time to invoke additional worry around COVID-19 with what he called baseless comments.
“The reality is Cabell Huntington Hospital is in compliance with state and CDC guidelines, and is working to ensure we maintain a sufficient supply of masks and PPE throughout the pandemic,” he said in an email response. “Therefore, as part of our commitment to the health and safety of both our employees and patients, we have instituted a policy to conserve masks. Staff members have been advised on how to properly and safely utilize masks as well as receive replacement masks. More important, emphasis has been on handwashing to prevent spread of illness.”
Mullins added that over the past week, the hospital has implemented additional measures to support safety and reduce exposure, such as stopping elective surgeries, enacting a no-visitor policy and restricting access to facilities.
SEIU District 1199 won the right to represent nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital and is in contract negotiations with hospital executives after 60% of the registered nurses at the hospital voted to unionize in late 2019.
Across the nation, advocacy groups, health care workers, providers and public health officials have been speaking out about the need for more personal protective equipment for front-line health care workers before any potential crisis deepens. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she spoke with members of the West Virginia Hospital Association about their needs to tackle this pandemic, which include providing more PPE and allowing for more flexibility for hospital bed use.