CHARLESTON — After distributing about 1,000 cloth face masks sewn by volunteers during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Way of Central West Virginia on Monday handed out hundreds of free paper masks at a drive-thru dispensary set up in the Charleston-based nonprofit’s parking lot.
“So far today, we’ve given out about 200 masks,” mostly to folks in the 65-plus age group, said Kerri Cooper, community impact director for the five-county United Way unit, as the mid-point of the four-hour distribution program approached.
Funds from a $120,000 donation made earlier this month by the AEP Foundation to United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery teams in West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia for personal protective equipment made Monday’s mask distribution possible.
In late March, the AEP Foundation donated a total of $288,000 to United Way Community Response organizations in the three states, which make up Appalachian Power’s service area, for COVID-19 relief and to support area food banks and feeding programs.
Donations from the AEP Foundation, along with those from other organizations and individuals, “allow us to continue responding in real time to the critical needs of the community,” said Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia.
“We distributed cloth masks throughout the pandemic, as they were donated,” O’Neal said. “We appreciate the time and effort of those who sewed them when commercial masks were unavailable. They were truly lifesavers.”
“You couldn’t get face masks anywhere for a while,” said Robert Davis, retired pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston, among those picking up face masks on Monday. “Then volunteers started making cloth masks, and the people who sewed them couldn’t produce them fast enough to keep up with demand. What they’re doing here today is a great idea.”
While Monday’s face mask distribution was a one-day, four-hour event, “We’ll distribute more later, if needed,” Cooper said.
Last week, United Way of the River Cities in the Tri-State area announced plans to distribute more than 10,000 masks throughout its five-county coverage area by working with local libraries as distribution hubs.
Meanwhile, United Way of Central West Virginia’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery program, in cooperation with the West Virginia 2-1-1 toll-free help line, is helping a growing number of people get in touch with agencies, programs and providers offering the services they need. Those services include food banks, feeding programs, health care clinics, transportation aid, recovery programs, prevention of utility cutoffs, and eviction prevention funds.
Those unable to connect with needed services after the first call to West Virginia 2-1-1 are urged to call the program again for alternative sources of help, including United Way assistance funds.
Layoffs, illness and limited employment opportunities due to the coronavirus have contributed to a 60% increase in calls in recent months, according to O’Neal.
United Way of Central West Virginia serves Kanawha, Putnam, Clay, Boone and Logan counties.