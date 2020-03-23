HUNTINGTON — Non-profits and programs that are helping local people disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak will get relief through a new fund being set up by United Way of the River Cities, the organization announced Monday.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief & Recovery Fund will provide micro grants to nonprofits in the region that are working on the front lines of the crisis by complementing the work of public health officials and addressing aspects of the outbreak, UWRC officials said during a digital press conference.
“The goal is to support the immediate needs of these non-profits that are on the front lines of this crisis,” said Carol Bailey, executive director of UWRC. “Our focus will be on programs that deliver the most basic needs of support, such as food and shelter.”
Initially, the funds for this program include $60,000 from UWRC reserves, $20,000 from the American Electric Power Foundation, $5,000 from the Huntington Clinical Foundation and $1,000 from Trinity Episcopal Church, Bailey said.
“The current $86,000 in funds will be used to launch the grant program, providing from $1,000 to $2,500 per grant award to qualifying agencies that apply,” Bailey explained.
Bailey said the recovery fund already has responded to one local program with a $2,500 micro grant.
“We learned on Saturday that Backpack Buddies was almost out of food,” she said. “We were able to process their application in one day and distribute much-needed funds to them on Monday.”
Backpack Buddies, in Lawrence County, Ohio, provides food for children who have limited to no access to food over the weekends and other school breaks.
“Schools in Lawrence County, Ohio, are providing daily meals at different drop off sites throughout the county,” Bailey said. “A huge issue for children who use the Backpack Buddies program is transportation to get to the drop off sites. Backpack Buddies has begun to deliver the bags directly to the children's homes to help meet this need.”
Bailey said during the week of March 16, Rock Hill Local provided most of the food that was needed for the backpack bags, because the program’s stock was depleted.
“The Rock Hill Local school district has offered to help by ordering food from their school lunch providers directly and Backpack Buddies will pay the school’s cost for those items,” Bailey said. “Additionally, the emergency food pantry has experienced a large increase in calls of families needing food and the stock of food in that pantry is running low as well.”
The increased need, combined with the difficulty procuring goods through normal channels, created expenses that the program was not prepared to incur, she said.
“This micro grant will allow them to continue to feed children and families who would otherwise go hungry,” Bailey said. “We're working to set up individual donation options so that the most possible dollars are saved in processing fees and there will be no administrative fees on United Way’s side.”
Track information about the Relief and Recovery Fund at www.unitedwayrivercities.org/covid19fund.
In addition to the micro grants, United Way has developed a COVID-19 response page on its website, Bailey added.
She said the page features helpful links for each county in the agency's service area, including links to utility services and their COVID-19 plans, links to schools and their meal drop off locations, and links to local, state and national resources.
You can visit the page at www.unitedwayrivercities.org/covid19.