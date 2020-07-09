HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities officials take very seriously the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, so on Wednesday the organization announced it would be distributing over 10,000 masks throughout its five-county coverage area by working with local libraries as mask distribution hubs.
“Unfortunately, we are not flattening the curve in West Virginia,” said Don Van Horn, president of the United Way of the River Cities’ board of directors. “Masks are even more important now.”
The large-scale mask distribution project announcement came the same week West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order requiring those 9 and older to wear a mask inside buildings where social distancing is not possible.
Library branches in Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, will start distributing masks by Monday, July 13, officials said.
Cabell County library director Judy Rule said the county’s libraries have required mask wearing since reopening to the public.
“This will be a help, because when we give out the disposable masks we go through them very quickly,” Rule said. “Maybe this will help us conserve those and get a mask to everyone that needs one.”
Joe Jenkins with the Lawrence County public library system said they have also been providing masks to patrons that come to the library.
“These extra masks will be a tremendous help in continuing to do so,” he said. “Masks can be difficult to get sometimes, so we really appreciate the United Way and AEP for their assistance in this matter.”
Wayne County library director Mark Esslinger says this also presents a good teaching tool for libraries on the importance of wearing a mask.
“Not only for the adults, but for the children as well,” he said.
United Way of the River Cities executive director Carol Bailey says this large-scale mask distribution project is another great example of the collaborative work United Way of the River Cities is known for, which began with a grant from the AEP Foundation.
“When AEP contacted us to say there were funds available and they were interested in getting as many masks out to our community as possible, we were excited to figure out how to make that happen,” Bailey said. “We thought, ‘What is a community resource that is interested in helping the people around them all the time, every day?’ It’s the library.”
Bailey says engaging the libraries will make it easier for residents to get masks if they need them.
“The libraries are perfectly situated to help us get these needed items out to the community,” she said.
While the libraries will be distributing washable cloth masks to community members who are in need, United Way of the River Cities also purchased disposable masks.
“The disposable masks are being distributed primarily to agencies serving the homeless, whose clients do not have access to laundry facilities and to senior serving agencies who aid senior shut-ins,” Bailey added.
The amount of masks distributed to each library system is determined based on the request from each branch.
“A small branch might get 50 to 100, and large branches would of course receive much more,” Bailey said. “We still have some funding left for another round of mask purchases after we see how this first distribution goes.”
Bailey says this expands the work the United Way has focused on with underwriting costs and coordinating distribution of fabric masks to local nonprofit, human service agencies to help protect those who have continued to provide direct services.
“Those masks were part of the United Way of the River Cities’ COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Microgrants and have amounted to more than 3,000 masks in total being sewn by local volunteers,” she said. “UWRC has been working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve, help and continue to support the river cities.”
To learn more or to donate to the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org.