HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll reached 4,219 on Wednesday, including 2,878 deaths of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals since vaccines became available, a point state coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh drove home during the state COVID-19 briefing.
Since COVID-19 vaccines became available last December, the virus has killed 3,102 West Virginians, but just 225 of those deaths were breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated individuals, he noted.
“Everybody else had not been vaccinated,” said Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University. “This really does reinforce the benefit of full vaccination.”
Since vaccinations have become available, roughly 93% of all state COVID-19 deaths have been unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, Department of Health and Human Resources data shows.
Through Wednesday, West Virginia remained last in vaccination rates among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., with 40.86% of the total population fully vaccinated, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s well below the national average of 57.1%, according to the CDC.
Marsh’s comments came as the Legislature was poised to take final passage votes Wednesday on legislation to make it easier for the 575,665 unvaccinated adult West Virginians to evade employer vaccination mandates through medical and religious exemptions (House Bill 335).
On Wednesday, Justice defended the bill against critics who contend it amounts to government overreach on public and private employers.
“I surely to goodness don’t want to be infringing on businesses and their feelings and beliefs,” Justice said.
“We do need to make exceptions for people who have medical conditions or religious beliefs,” he added. “I hate like crazy for someone to lose their job when they have a legitimate medical or religious exemption.”
A number of major employers, hospitals and health care providers have objected to the legislation. In a letter to lawmakers, the state Chamber of Commerce warned the legislation runs contrary to federal rules and laws, and will make state employers subject to a barrage of lawsuits.
While the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state dropped to 8,469 on Wednesday, and as hospitalizations dropped to 714, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units increased by four to 211 and the number of critically ill patients on ventilators increased by three to 128, according to DHHR data.
There were 1,012 new cases reported, for a total of 262,902, and 74 new virus-related deaths.
Among the deaths was a 45-year-old man from Cabell County, marking the 259th COVID-19 death in the county.
Other regional deaths were a 72-year-old man from Wayne County, 65-year-old man from Putnam County and 44-year-old woman from Mason County.
Twenty-two reconciliations from death certificates were also reported Wednesday and included a 73-year-old woman and 49-year-old woman, both from Cabell County, and a 97-year-old woman from Wayne County.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (92), Berkeley (602), Boone (123), Braxton (58), Brooke (53), Cabell (372), Calhoun (43), Clay (40), Doddridge (30), Fayette (204), Gilmer (23), Grant (73), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (94), Hancock (141), Hardy (75), Harrison (493), Jackson (148), Jefferson (181), Kanawha (790), Lewis (94), Lincoln (98), Logan (121), Marion (394), Marshall (117), Mason (91), McDowell (78), Mercer (245), Mineral (160), Mingo (146), Monongalia (488), Monroe (40), Morgan (65), Nicholas (206), Ohio (146), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (27), Preston (196), Putnam (284), Raleigh (386), Randolph (76), Ritchie (52), Roane (75), Summers (29), Taylor (75), Tucker (29), Tyler (22), Upshur (124), Wayne (142), Webster (46), Wetzel (68), Wirt (44), Wood (372) and Wyoming (125).
In Kentucky, nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more virus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, even as the rate of residents testing positive for the coronavirus dropped below 7%.
The latest deaths to be announced included a 35-year-old Kentuckian, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The state’s death toll from the virus has reached at least 9,477, according to state statistics.
The governor has lamented that virus-related deaths remain far too high, even as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units have dropped.
The 1,899 new virus cases announced Wednesday included 499 among people ages 18 and younger, the statistics showed. The Democratic governor this week urged local school boards to keep requiring students and employees to wear masks at school. He warned that relaxing the masking requirements would jeopardize recent declines in statewide COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, Beshear reported that the statewide positivity rate dropped to 6.83%, down from 7.17% the previous day, to continue a steady decline in the rate.
The state reported 1,115 virus patients hospitalized in Kentucky, including 321 in ICUs.
More than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ohio on Wednesday.