CHARLESTON — Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown inaccurately reported Thursday night to health officials one of its residents had died, resulting in the state erroneously announcing the first COVID-19 related death in West Virginia Friday morning.
"We have since learned that this individual did not pass away, as we originally believed," said Michael Lane, CEO of Sundale, in a statement. "The individual has COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition at a local hospital.
"We sincerely apologize for the confusion and the erroneous reporting that was relayed to the local health department, Monongalia County Health Department, and ultimately to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which reported the death in an official capacity."
In a Facebook post, the Sundale Long Term Care home in Morgantown has contradicted the state's report that a resident has died of complications of COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice, during his daily press conference Thursday, said 20 residents of the nursing home and eight staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's a horror story we didn't want to happen, from a nursing home standpoint," Justice said.
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, DHHR reported the state had 76 positive cases of COVID-19, with new cases identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.