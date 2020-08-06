What began as an opportunity to welcome President Donald Trump to his state ended up being a day of uncertainty for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday as he tested positive, then negative, for COVID-19.
DeWine, 73, took a test early Thursday as part of the protocol to greet Trump on the tarmac during his planned arrival in Cleveland, where the president was visiting the area for a campaign fundraiser and a visit to a nearby Whirlpool plant. The test was positive, according to DeWine’s office.
The Republican first-term governor called his result “a big surprise,” and said he was asymptomatic.
“I feel fine,” DeWine said later Thursday from his home in Cedarville, where he had planned to quarantine for the next 14 days. “I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches throughout my life, so a headache is not anything that unusual. Otherwise I feel well.”
After testing positive in Cleveland, DeWine immediately returned to Columbus and was retested, along with his wife Fran and some of the people on his staff with whom he works very closely. Shortly before 10 p.m., he announced the second test had come back negative for him, his wife and staffers.
“This has been an interesting day for the DeWine family,” he said.
DeWine tweeted Thursday night that a PCR test was administered in the afternoon, which looks for the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19.
“The PCR test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus,” he tweeted.
PCR tests were run twice and came back negative both times.
“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center,” DeWine tweeted. “This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state.”
The test administered Thursday morning in Cleveland, as part of the protocol required to meet the president, was an antigen test.
“We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio. We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred,” DeWine said.
The DeWines plan on having additional PCR tests run on Saturday and will release the results of those as well.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who also took a COVID-19 test Thursday morning in anticipation of greeting Trump, tested negative.
DeWine said he and Fran have been living in Cedarville since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. in March.
“We are very, very careful with who we see,” he said, adding that even when visiting nearby family members, he has worn a mask and kept his distance.
“It’s very contagious, it’s here, it lives among us,” he said, noting that he had no reason to believe he had been infected prior to the positive test result Thursday morning.
In the hours before his negative test result, DeWine admitted he had received some “not-so-nice” text messages as news of his positive test result spread, from people insinuating that mask use had failed to protect him.
“You’re always trying to improve your odds, and when you wear a mask, you improve your odds dramatically,” DeWine said. “We know it does (matter).”
He said he hoped that was not the lesson people took away from his situation.
“We are all human, this virus is everywhere, this virus is very tough,” he said. “Yes, you can contract it even when you are being very, very careful and even when you are wearing a mask.”