CHARLESTON — A woman from Wayne County has died due to the novel coronavirus.
The 82-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She was the state’s sixth official COVID-19-related death.
The Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center confirmed that the woman was a resident of the nursing home in Wayne.
“We are saddened to report that a member of our community here at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has passed away. The patient did test positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the nursing home said. “The patient had several underlying medical conditions and did test positive for COVID-19 as a result of our testing with the assistance of the Wayne County Health Department and the West Virginia National Guard.”
“This passing for many of our patients is expected and unavoidable without COVID-19,” said Dr. Ambryan White with Cabell Huntington Hospital, who serves as the facility’s medical director. “Even if a patient has tested positive for this virus, the overriding issue for our population is their pre-existing conditions, including Alzheimer’s, dementia and many other terminal conditions. We feel that if a patient passes during this time, the patient’s pre-existing conditions are the root cause.”
No additional information, including the woman’s name or hometown, was released.
“Our hearts are broken as we continue to identify and combat the virus in our community,” said Cindy Cooper, executive director at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. “We appreciate your respect in allowing time for our family, friends and employees to grieve.”
As of Thursday, seven patients and nine employees at the nursing home had tested positive for the virus.
DHHR reported 591 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 5 p.m. Saturday. There have been 15,819 residents tested for the virus, with 15,228 negative and six deaths.
DHHR said there could be delays with the reporting of cases from local health departments to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state, the release from DHHR said.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (91), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (three), Cabell (22), Fayette (two), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (four), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (83), Lewis (two), Logan (eight), Marion (32), Marshall (six), Mason (eight), McDowell (five), Mercer (eight), Mineral (four), Monongalia (81), Monroe (one), Morgan (six), Nicholas (two), Ohio (21), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (11), Raleigh (five), Randolph (four), Roane (two), Summers (one), Taylor (three), Tucker (four), Tyler (three), Upshur (three), Wayne (17), Wetzel (three), Wirt (two), Wood (18) and Wyoming (one).
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.