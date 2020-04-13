WAYNE — Though not yet reflected in the official state or county numbers, the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has announced a total of 66 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the facility.
Earlier Monday evening, the Wayne County Health Department announced an additional 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on top of what the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had recorded in its 5 p.m. update, bringing the county's total to 36 positive cases.
That announcement from the Health Department was followed later Monday evening by an announcement from the nursing home on Facebook, which revealed another wave of positive cases.
Of 58 patients at the facility who were tested, 36 tests came back positive for COVID-19, and 18 came back negative. Seventy employees were also tested, with 30 positive and 34 negative. Ten test results pending.
Those test results, including positive cases, have not yet been officially recorded by the Wayne Health Department or West Virginia DHHR.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested employees who did not have a known exposure and were not tested as part of the Wayne County Health Department’s (WCHD) evaluation," the nursing home stated in a Facebook post. "We made the decision to have all employees and patients tested to identify and prevent further spread of the virus. Extending the testing beyond what was done by the WCHD was important to us."
Dr. Kevin McCann, the Wayne County Health Department’s health officer said, “The employees who were tested and asymptomatic (having no symptoms of COVID-19) may continue to work while waiting on the test results.”
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Monongalia counties in this update.