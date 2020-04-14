WAYNE — Results of 10 pending tests from Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center were released Tuesday evening, with three additional patients testing positive and three additional employees testing positive, bringing the total to 72 within the facility.
This completes the testing of all patients and employees at the facility.
"We have received many prayers, thoughts and well-wishes from across Wayne County and West Virginia, and they are very much appreciated," a statement from the nursing home said.
On Monday, the Wayne County Health Department announced an additional 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on top of what the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources had recorded in its 5 p.m. update, bringing the county’s total to 36 positive cases.
That announcement from the health department was followed later Monday evening by an announcement from the nursing home on Facebook, which revealed another wave of positive cases.
Of 58 patients at the facility who were tested, 39 tests came back positive for COVID-19 and 21 came back negative. Seventy employees were also tested, with 33 positive and 37 negative.
Those test results, including positive cases, have not yet been officially recorded by the Wayne County Health Department or West Virginia DHHR.
One person has also died in Wayne County due to complications of the virus.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested employees who did not have a known exposure and were not tested as part of the Wayne County Health Department’s (WCHD) evaluation,” the nursing home stated in a Facebook post. “We made the decision to have all employees and patients tested to identify and prevent further spread of the virus. Extending the testing beyond what was done by the WCHD was important to us.”
Dr. Kevin McCann, the Wayne County Health Department’s health officer, said, “The employees who were tested and asymptomatic (having no symptoms of COVID-19) may continue to work while waiting on the test results.”
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (99), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (29), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (31), Jefferson (54), Kanawha (86), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (9), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (82), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (60), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (22), Wyoming (1).
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Monongalia counties in this update.