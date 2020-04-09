WAYNE — As a result of more testing, Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center announced Thursday evening that seven patients and nine employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, the facility had procured enough tests for the rest of the patients and employees — however, those test kits were delayed, which led to Cabell Huntington Hospital assisting in procuring test kits immediately.
“We are extremely thankful and grateful for Cabell Huntington Hospital’s support,” a statement from the facility stated.
The West Virginia National Guard is aiding in collecting test samples to speed up the collection process.
The Wayne County Health Department is assisting in the tracing of the virus, and the facility is following local and state protocols when a positive COVID-19 identification is made.
“We are in regular communications with the health department, related state agencies, as well as our patients, families and employees,” the statement said. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our patients and employees according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus.”
The case numbers are not yet reflected in the six cases officially reported as of 5 p.m. Thursday by the West Virginia DHHR.
There are 17 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County, an increase of three over Wednesday.
Also on Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the state’s fifth COVID-19-related death
The patient was an 89-year-old woman who was a resident of the Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care nursing home in Morgantown. That nursing home was the first identified location of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in the state.
Three nursing homes in West Virginia have now identified cases of COVID-19, the latest being the one in Wayne County. Though the virus can prove deadly for all age groups, 4 out of 5 deaths in the United States have been adults 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Older adults are also more likely to need support in a hospital.
In total, West Virginia officially has 523 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, adding 40 cases to the list Thursday. So far, approximately 13,863 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 13,340 negative. All numbers are considered low due to the testing criteria and the fact not all negatives are reported.
Confirmed cases by county are: Barbour (four), Berkeley (82), Boone (one), Braxton (one), Brooke (two), Cabell (17), Fayette (one), Greenbrier (three), Hampshire (two), Hancock (seven), Hardy (two), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (one), Logan (eight), Marion (31), Marshall (five), Mason (seven), McDowell (four), Mercer (seven), Mineral (three), Monongalia (76), Morgan (four), Nicholas (two), Ohio (20), Pendleton (one), Pleasants (one), Preston (six), Putnam (11), Raleigh (five), Randolph (three), Roane (three), Taylor (three), Tucker (three), Tyler (two), Upshur (two), Wayne (six), Wetzel (two), Wirt (one), Wood (16) and Wyoming (one).
The state is now reporting data related to hospitalizations, thanks to help from the National Guard. The data shows 57 people have recovered from the disease. Of the 442 remaining active cases, 17.9% are in a hospital. There are 26 patients in intensive care units requiring ventilators and 13 in ICUs without vents. The rest, 82%, are recovering at home.
During his daily press briefing Thursday, Justice issued a new executive order that offered guidelines for golf course usage and permits cities and towns to hold municipal elections June 9, the postponed state primary election date.
Of the golf course restrictions, Justice said there were reports of people not social distancing, so the order mandates players drive alone in golf carts unless they are part of the same household.
"I'm not trying to hassle anybody," Justice said. "All I'm trying to do is keep you safe and keep us all safe."
State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia was doing a good job "flattening the curve" to reduce the strain on the health care system by staying home and practicing good hygiene. He said the state is approaching a peak in the coming week.
"This is an evolution of how we will deal with COVID-19," Marsh said. "We're going to have to stay diligent and vigilant and not get complacent."
State health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp took the opportunity Thursday to urge residents to stay strong in their social distancing practices throughout the Easter holiday season.
"At times like now, we have to say traditional in-person worship or activities really should not be held," Slemp said, advocating for alternative methods like telephone or social media.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 15. A news release said the patients were self-isolating at home and in hospitals.
Gov. Mike DeWine reported Thursday that Ohio had 5,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 213 deaths. Hospitalizations have reached 1,612, with 497 in intensive care units.
"If you look at the hospitalizations, they're going up every day," DeWine said. "We compare it every day against the five-day average, and we are seeing that those admissions are still going up. But the things we are seeing are still very encouraging. We're optimistic."
DeWine said curve estimates were getting better, but still, Ohioans are dying every day.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county, making the total 23. The patient is a 49-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home as she recovers.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new executive order Thursday that extends workers’ compensation benefits to more categories of essential workers that are being treated in isolation for COVID-19, such as child care workers and grocery store employees.
Beshear reported there were 134 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, for a total of 1,452. Seventy-seven people have died.