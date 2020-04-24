The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 51,000 on Friday, more than a quarter of all the virus-related deaths reported worldwide and quickly approaching the number of Americans — 58,200 — who died during the Vietnam War.
The number of virus deaths is expected to continue to climb, with both confirmed cases and deaths growing in a number of states even as hot spots such as New York appear to have plateaued. Experts have said that confirmed cases and deaths are probably underestimated because of limited testing. As of Friday evening, there were more than 897,000 confirmed cases nationwide — more than the population of San Francisco, or about one in every 370 Americans.
President Donald Trump said Friday that he expects the total number of U.S. deaths, once the pandemic has abated, to be “hopefully far below” early minimum estimates of 100,000.
“I think we’ve done a great job” in addressing the crisis, he said. “I’m not looking for credit for myself, but I am looking for credit for people in the federal government that have done such a great job, and for the doctors and nurses and everybody else.”
In an abbreviated White House briefing at which he took no questions, Trump said Friday that there had been “very, very significant progress” in slowing the progression of infections. “Eighteen states now show a decline in the number of positive tests in the last seven days,” he said. Trump noted that “half of the states have taken steps” or announced plans to reopen sectors of their economies. “It’s very exciting to see.”
As barbershops and hair salons in Georgia began to reopen Friday under a controversial easing of restrictions ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, other states and countries faced similar controversies as they tried to balance economic and social demands with health fears.
In Michigan, which has reported 36,641 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,085 deaths, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, extended her stay-at-home order through May 15, while allowing some outdoor activities to resume, including golfing and boating. Her new order said that businesses including garden stores and bicycle repair shops can resume work.
“As hard as this moment is for us right now,” Whitmer said, a second wave of infection “is likely and would be even more devastating than the moment we are in” if Michigan reopens too soon.
The U.S. Navy also reported a new coronavirus outbreak on a warship at sea, saying that at least 18 cases had emerged on the USS Kidd, deployed this month in the Pacific Ocean.
Beyond the United States, Germany’s public health agency said the confirmed cases of the coronavirus there need to fall by several hundred a day before the government can consider lowering restrictions.
Germans should not expect the current relaxations in restrictions to lead to a “landslide” of other openings, officials at the Robert Koch Institute warned. On Friday, Germany, which has been more successful in stemming the virus than many other nations, recorded more than 2,000 new cases for a total of more than 153,000. Deaths increased to 5,575.
Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries, for the first time in weeks reported more patients recovered from the virus than new infections. After 40 days of strict lockdown, authorities there reported 2,796 new confirmed infections and 367 deaths, as well as 3,105 recoveries. Spain’s 22,500 deaths are the third-most of any nation, trailing only Italy and the United States.
The rate of confirmed cases continued to rise in Russia, with 5,849 new infections reported Friday and 60 new deaths, bringing the official tally to 615 fatalities and 68,622 confirmed cases. Physicians inside Russia warned that the situation is far worse than the official reports.
A British government online system to sign up for COVID-19 testing was overwhelmed and closed just hours after opening up for testing for millions of essential workers. Citing significant demand, a message posted on the site advised signing up “later.”