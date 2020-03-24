HUNTINGTON — As people attempt to ride out the novel coronavirus by staying indoors, many utility companies in the region are suspending service disconnections to ensure everyone has access to sanitation, water and electricity.
Last week, West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane sent a note to all public utilities in the state “urging” them to suspend service terminations starting immediately, with exceptions for safety and customer requests.
The Huntington Water Quality Board acknowledged Lane’s request Monday, announcing it was partnering with West Virginia American Water to restore service to accounts that were recently closed for non-payment. It also will suspend service terminations except when requested by a customer until further notice.
“The health and safety of the residents and communities we serve is the Huntington Water Quality Board’s primary concern,” according to a news release. “To minimize the social exposure of COVID-19, our business office is closed until further notice. Our customers may conduct business with us via phone, online or drop-off box options.”
The Water Quality Board said it will waive all late fees and credit card fees until May 4.
West Virginia American Water said it would restore service to all accounts that were recently disconnected, stop future disconnections and waive all late fees. The suspension period would continue until further notice, in compliance with state orders.
“We are turning water service back on for customers who were previously shut off for non-payment,” according to the company’s website. “This includes customers whose water service was turned off for non-payment of sewer service, even if West Virginia American Water is not the sewer service provider.”
The water company added its water treatment processes removed harmful pathogens, including those in the coronavirus family.
The Pea Ridge Public Service District, a sewer utility servicing more than 700 homes and 45 businesses in Cabell County, announced it will halt all service disconnections in response to the PSC’s request.
“This halt in the termination of utility services for non-payment of wastewater charges should not be considered an authorization to stop paying for the utility services, but is an effort to maintain public health and safety in a unique health situation in our area,” according to a release from the district.
Appalachian Power, which serves about 1 million customers in West Virginia, announced it will temporarily suspend service disconnections for non-payment.