HUNTINGTON — Two veterans who tested positive for the coronavirus have made a full recovery and were able to return home after receiving treatment at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington.
The medical center took to Facebook to congratulate the veterans on their recovery, which the medical staff celebrated with a sendoff filled with applause and cheers when each patient was released.
“Over the past couple of weeks, our two COVID-positive veterans were ‘escorted’ from their seclusion by joyous HWW VAMC medical staff who rang bells and cheered our veterans as they left to return to their homes,” the post stated.
In Huntington, one of the building’s entrances was converted into a separate clinic space for investigating veterans’ symptoms — workers referred to it as the “Purple Clinic.” If a test was positive, the patient was taken to an area set up for treating COVID-19 on one of the patient floors.
According to information on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, there were six positive COVID-19 cases recorded at the Huntington facility, with one known death and five recoveries. There are currently no active cases at the facility.
In West Virginia, there have been a total of 79 cases in four VA Medical Centers in Beckley, Clarksburg, Huntington and Martinsburg. Twenty-nine of those cases remain active — 20 are veterans, eight are employees and one is a veteran-employee, according to website data. There are five known deaths related to those facilities.
As of Wednesday, no employees at the Huntington facility have tested positive for the virus, which staff say is a credit to their continued use of personal protective equipment. The facility never faced a shortage of PPE, a spokesman said.
“Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VA Medical Center’s PPE practices have helped limit its COVID-19 employee infection rates to .0008% of the workforce,” he said.