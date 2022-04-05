Medical school student Nicholas Tate, left, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Jim Moss, of Huntington, during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday in Huntington.
Karen Rose, of Huntington, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Huntington.
Caroline Perkins, of Huntington, prepares to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday in Huntington.
Jame McCumbee, of Barboursville, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Huntington.
Sara Deel, of Huntington, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Huntington.
Jeff Rose, of Huntington, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Huntington.
Jim Moss, of Huntington, prepares to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru vaccine clinic conducted by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department in partnership with Marshall University on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As part of an initiative to provide a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, to those who qualify, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Marshall University are providing a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic daily this week.
Located in the parking lot at the corner of 5th Avenue and 24th Street, the clinic, which opened Monday, is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 8.
“The main purpose of this specific clinic was to provide a convenient way for the older population to get their boosters,” said public information officer Hannah Petracca. “This population, we did their vaccines pretty much in drive-thru form in the beginning, so we wanted to make sure we had a way to do that again because it’s just easier for them to stay in the car.”
According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention website, a second booster shot is recommended for individuals over the age of 50, immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12, or those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster shots. The second booster should be taken at least four months after the initial booster is administered.
The drive-thru clinic opened just weeks after the closure of the health department’s other vaccination site, which was located next to the Best Buy near the Huntington Mall.
Petracca said she hopes the clinic is able to distribute at least a couple hundred vaccines during the week, but she understands supply and demand has changed in the time since the health department first began distributing vaccines.
“We have the capacity to do a lot more in a shorter amount of time because it is the drive-thru style, so I hope we get several hundred (people),” she said. “But again, supply is in a different position than it was two years ago, so there are so many other opportunities to get vaccinated. Even if we don’t do a couple hundred here, there are other places that will be able to accommodate the need as well.”
Threat Preparedness Coordinator Joe Reckard said the first day of the vaccine clinic went well, and he noticed those coming to get their second booster were appreciative of the drive-thru site.
“It’s just been steady. It’s flowed through since the very beginning,” he said. “The people that are getting their vaccinations are so appreciative.”
Petracca said the clinic is currently set to be open only until Friday, but it could be extended into next week if the demand is high.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
