HUNTINGTON — Vaccines, COVID-19 test kits and Christmas Eve dinner were all distributed Friday to community members at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington on behalf of Valley Health System and local volunteers to provide a good meal and health resources.
Dr. Matt Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer with Valley Health Systems, said Valley Health employees administered COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the Christmas Eve event.
They also gave out 200 free, at-home COVID-19 test kits, which Weimer said went quickly and made it clear they would need to give out more test kits to the community in the future.
“The hard part is getting as many test kits out there as seems to be in demand,” Weimer said. “We brought 200 today and they’re going quickly. Not just in Huntington and in Cabell County, but really in our entire service area. We have plans to do outreach events for COVID vaccines and now these test kits as well.”
This is the first year Valley Health has partnered with Trinity Episcopal Church for its Christmas Eve dinner distribution, a tradition that has been around since the 1980s, said Chuck Warder, project chairman for the event.
A longtime friend of Weimer’s, Warder said including the vaccines and test kits in the holiday tradition was great for people who come for the meal because it can possibly change lives for those with limited health resources.
“Matt’s going to be able to take care of some people and possibly, literally change their lives so they hopefully don’t get sick,” he said. “This brings community ministry and outreach to a whole new level.”
Valley Health System received 5,400 at-home test kits Wednesday to be distributed through its 41 sites and outreach events in Cabell, Wayne, Kanawha, Mason, Lincoln and Putnam counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Valley Health can order more home testing kits biweekly and hopes to have about 10,000 more delivered during the first week of January, Weimer said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.