HUNTINGTON — Ohio youth and young adults ages 25 and younger can register for the Ohio Vax-2-School incentive program, which offers a chance to win one of 150 $10,000 scholarships or one of five $100,000 grand-prize scholarships, according to a news release.
The 155 winners will be able to use the scholarships for their education at an Ohio college, university, technical or trade school or career program of their choice.
Residents ages 12-25 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at the website, www.ohiovax2school.com.
“We are hopeful this scholarship program will help lead to an increase in vaccinations for Ohio’s adolescents and young adults, and help ensure our youngest Ohioans are protected against COVID-19, which continues to threaten the health and safety of all Ohioans,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “For parents of adolescents ages 12 to 17, now is the time to talk to your pediatrician or pharmacist to get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines.”
Ohioans can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to find a vaccine provider near them or check with their local health departments for special vaccination opportunities.
In Ohio, a total of 1,467,331 cases have been reported. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 54.49% of residents have received at least one vaccine. Lawrence County has vaccinated 35.05% of its residents for at least one dose.
In West Virginia, the final round of “Do it for Babydog” prizes will be announced Tuesday, Oct. 12. Prizes include five full ride college scholarships, valued at over $100,000 each; one dream wedding package, valued at $150,000; one brand-new custom boat; two prizes of free gas for 10 years; two premium ATVs; two top-of-the-line zero turn lawn mowers; three WVU football/basketball season ticket packages; three Marshall University football/basketball season ticket packages; and five season passes to West Virginia ski resorts.
Registration for “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” is closed.
All West Virginians considering vaccination are encouraged to visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
In West Virginia, 793 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 253,138. There were 11,223 active cases statewide. There was no updated information for Sunday. Cabell County and most counties in central West Virginia were reduced to orange on the state alert map, but southwestern counties such as Wayne, Lincoln, Putnam, Mingo and Boone were still red on the map.
Nationwide, more than 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 44,217,318, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 711,020 deaths related to the virus.