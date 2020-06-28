HUNTINGTON — Kentucky saw 67 newly reported cases of coronavirus on Sunday, according to information from the office of Gov. Andy Beshear, while West Virginia noted 50.
As of 4 p.m. June 28, Beshear said there were at least 15,232 coronavirus cases in Kentucky.
“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” Beshear said in the news release. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.”
In addition to the new cases statewide, Beshear also reported four new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 558 Kentuckians who died as a result of the virus. They were two women, ages 30 and 84, from Fayette County; an 81-year-old man from Franklin County; and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County.
As the entire country gears up to observe the Fourth of July on Saturday, Ohio's Lt. Gov. Jon Husted noted last week that fireworks shows can proceed, but large gatherings are still prohibited in the state. He encouraged any Ohio community that plans on holding a fireworks event to do so safely. Spectators are encouraged to find ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups such as by watching displays from their porches, backyards or cars.
Ohio has 46,790 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, and 2,807 total deaths.
Cabell County reported just one new active case of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 52. There are now 114 confirmed cases and three probable cases of the virus reported in the county, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, West Virginia reported 2,832 total cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There have been 167,570 total laboratory results received. Though the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports directly to the state Bureau for Public Health, the most recent figures provided by DHHR include an additional Cabell County case.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (432/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (115/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (41/0), Hancock (19/3), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (60/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (219/5), Kanawha (292/9), Lewis (17/0), Lincoln (7/0), Logan (23/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (41/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (36/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (14/3), Monongalia (153/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (87/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/15), Putnam (51/1), Raleigh (50/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (15/1), Wayne (110/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (75/8), Wyoming (7/0).
More information is online at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.