BARBOURSVILLE — The village of Barboursville has temporarily closed its parks as it continues to update policies based on advice from federal and local health organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Saturday, the Barboursville Community Park and its sister park areas, including the Barboursville Skate Park and Village of Barboursville Elementary School playground, will be closed. Only employees of the village and school will be permitted in the park areas until further notice.
Reservations are not being accepted for the splash park, amphitheater, shelters, practice fields or other venues.
Any reservation already made will be kept on the calendar, in case the situation changes, and payments can still be made at the time the rental occurs. If a citizen has reserved and paid for a space and the event cannot be held, a full refund will be issued, according to Mayor Chris Tatum.
“During this time of uncertainty, we ask all members of the community to be patient as things change and daily routines are impacted,” he said. “Act responsibly by following the advice of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local health organizations.”
For questions regarding this and other village policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens can contact Tatum at 304-654-3817.